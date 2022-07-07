Nomura: Nearly 12 Major Economies Are Staring at a Recession

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https://gnews.org/post/povge22c
07/06/2022 According to a recent report by global agency Nomura, many of the world’s leading economies will fall into a recession within the next 12 months as central banks move to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight surging inflation