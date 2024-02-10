Putin Ally's Military Shoots Down Israeli Missiles, Drones | IDF's Syria Strike 'Fails'

The Syrian military thwarted Israel's aerial assault near the capital Damascus on February 9 amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. SANA reported, quoting a Syrian military official, that evil Israel fired missiles from the direction of illegally occupied Golan Heights, but Syrian air defense units shot down most of the missiles.
