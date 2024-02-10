Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin Ally's Military Shoots Down Israeli Missiles, Drones | IDF's Syria Strike 'Fails'
channel image
Vampire Slayer
25 Subscribers
140 views
Published Yesterday

The Syrian military thwarted Israel's aerial assault near the capital Damascus on February 9 amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. SANA reported, quoting a Syrian military official, that evil Israel fired missiles from the direction of illegally occupied Golan Heights, but Syrian air defense units shot down most of the missiles.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket