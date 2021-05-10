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Race Differences in Intelligence
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246 views • May 10, 2021
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, discusses the evidence.
First posted to YouTube on August 10, 2012. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
References:
John Baker, Race (London: Oxford University Press, 1974), pp. 360-400.
"The Persisting Racial Chasm in Scores on the SAT College Entrance Examination," Journal of Blacks in Higher Education, Autumn, 2009, p. 85.
Microcephalin, a Gene Regulating Brain Size, Continues to Evolve Adaptively in Humans, Science, September 9, 2005: Vol. 309 no. 5741 pp. 1717-1720, Patrick D. Evans, Bruce T. Lahn, et. al.
Antonio Regalado, Head Examined: Scientist's Study of Brain Genes Sparks a Backlash, Wall Street Journal, June 16, 2006.
Rushton, J. P. & Ankney, C. D. (1996). Brain Size and Cognitive Ability: Correlations with Age, Sex, Social Class, and Race. Psychonomic Bulletin & Review, 3, 21-26.
Gottfredson, L. S. (2006). Social consequences of group differences in cognitive ability (Consequencias sociais das diferencas de grupo em habilidade cognitiva). In C. E. Flores-Mendoza & R. Colom (Eds.), Introducau a psicologia das diferencas individuais (pp. 433-456). Porto Allegre, Brazil: ArtMed Publishers.
Wolff, Henry. "Eye Size, Brain Size, and Intelligence." American Renaissance 22.9 (2011): n. pag. Web. https://www.amren.com/commentary/2011/09/eye-size-brain-size-and-intelligence/
Cochran, Gregory, and Henry Harpending. The 10,000 Year Explosion: How Civilization Accelerated Human Evolution. New York: Basic, 2009. Print.
First posted to YouTube on August 10, 2012. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
References:
John Baker, Race (London: Oxford University Press, 1974), pp. 360-400.
"The Persisting Racial Chasm in Scores on the SAT College Entrance Examination," Journal of Blacks in Higher Education, Autumn, 2009, p. 85.
Microcephalin, a Gene Regulating Brain Size, Continues to Evolve Adaptively in Humans, Science, September 9, 2005: Vol. 309 no. 5741 pp. 1717-1720, Patrick D. Evans, Bruce T. Lahn, et. al.
Antonio Regalado, Head Examined: Scientist's Study of Brain Genes Sparks a Backlash, Wall Street Journal, June 16, 2006.
Rushton, J. P. & Ankney, C. D. (1996). Brain Size and Cognitive Ability: Correlations with Age, Sex, Social Class, and Race. Psychonomic Bulletin & Review, 3, 21-26.
Gottfredson, L. S. (2006). Social consequences of group differences in cognitive ability (Consequencias sociais das diferencas de grupo em habilidade cognitiva). In C. E. Flores-Mendoza & R. Colom (Eds.), Introducau a psicologia das diferencas individuais (pp. 433-456). Porto Allegre, Brazil: ArtMed Publishers.
Wolff, Henry. "Eye Size, Brain Size, and Intelligence." American Renaissance 22.9 (2011): n. pag. Web. https://www.amren.com/commentary/2011/09/eye-size-brain-size-and-intelligence/
Cochran, Gregory, and Henry Harpending. The 10,000 Year Explosion: How Civilization Accelerated Human Evolution. New York: Basic, 2009. Print.
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