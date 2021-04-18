BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥ALLEN KEYS ON FIRE🔥 HEALTH AND FREEDOM CONFERENCE
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1479 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
135 views • April 18, 2021
Sat. Afternoon 4.17.2021 Our Rights Come From God and the Constitution
Let's Talk America
https://iamtv.us/lets-talk-america-with-alan-keyes/
Dr. Alan Keyes is a highly respected statesman who is held in high regard by many political figures. He has demonstrated a love for our country and a desire to see it return to its original intent with an emphasis on our Christian roots and a strong understanding of Liberty. President Ronald Reagan described Dr. Keyes by saying “I’ve never known a more stout-hearted defender of a strong America than Alan Keyes.”. This statement is a reflection of his work in the US State Department Foreign Service, as Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council, and as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs.

Dr. Keyes graduated from Harvard with a doctoral degree in government studies in 1979. A year before graduating he joined the US State Department as a foreign service officer. He went on to serve in various positions in the United Nations and became an Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council; holding posts in Mumbai, India, and Zimbabwe. His love for his country, desire to see its foundings preserved and values restored, led him to run for the Republican candidacy for president in 1996, 2000, and 2004.
Keywords
gospelsaturdayrepentancerevival
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy