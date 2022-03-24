Mariupol Refugees Abandoned, used as Human Shields. Russian soldiers came to their aid.

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The woman, whose name is unknown, shared her story on Tuesday, recounting how the city’s mayor fled and left the people with nothing, leading to the city going without food, water, and electricity for a month. She also talks about being fed and safely evacuated by Russian troops, while Ukrainian soldiers expressed their intention to use civilians as ‘human meat’ shields.
‘That’s how it was,’ she concludes. ‘Let the whole world see how low Ukraine can go.’