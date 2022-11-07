LAVROV - Interview on the Caribbean Crisis or (Cuban Missile Crisis) of 1962 - Comparisons & Differences - 110522

In 1962, Khrushchev and Kennedy found the strength to show responsibility and wisdom! Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave an interview about the history of the Cuban Missile Crisis that took place between the United States and the Soviet Union in 1962. In response to the deployment of nuclear missiles by the United States in Turkey and Italy, the Soviet Union deployed its nuclear missiles in Cuba. Lavrov noted the similarity of the situation that arose in 1962 with what is happening today in connection with the crisis in Ukraine.



