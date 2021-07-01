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R.I.P Children of Man. MagnetoFection Coupled Starlink. SON OF MAN, WELCOME TO THE Machine
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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232 views • July 01, 2021
STAR LINK AND MAGNETO TRANFECTION... THE CONNECTION
body crypto currency, COVID VACCINES,MRNA DEATHS,SIDE EFFECTS,ADVERSE REACTIONS,DIE OFF,DEPOPULATION,THE GREAT RESET,NWO,SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT,50000000 IN BALANCE WITH NATURE,DONT BE A BURDEN TO NATURE, WO2020060606
European data base
Vigilance 27 COUNTRIES
15,472 DEATHS (E.U)
1,509,266 SEVERE INJURIES
6,136 DEATHS (U.S)
387,288 LIFE THREATNING
And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.

16And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.
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