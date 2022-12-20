Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Live Suddenly
15 views
channel image
Freedom on Deck
Published 17 hours ago |

Live suddenly, as opposed to “Died Suddenly”. It means to wake up to two immutable facts: one, that our culture has descended into a dystopia that would shock George Orwell, and two, that children of God are citizens of the Kingdom of God which is above and beyond this world. But as usual, Freedom on Deck acknowledges both. Join us with our guests, Bob Swick, Swoop and Reggie Littlejohn.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye

Keywords
rncdiedsuddenlydragqueens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket