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5Sep19 Govt is the Hidden Hand of Internet Censorship
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14 views • September 05, 2019
Crazy austerity, mandates & carbon taxes from Democrat candidates at the CNN Climate Town Hall—along with a lot of hot air about hurricanes. Celente on the coming Greater Depression, Tom Pappert on the Democrat cabal pushing HARPA/Safe Home through Ivanka to Trump. And, YouTube censorship is debated in the 9th Circuit Court.
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