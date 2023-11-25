Melbourne Freedom Rally 25 November 2023 Little Bourke Street

Part 1 of three video parts, this one covering leaving Parliament House and the march down Little Bourke Street (China Town) and the speeches under the MYER walkways. While there, MYER security became very sensitive and pushy over what some of us were doing, handing out leaflets. Otherwise it was a good start to our rally, informing passes-by of a great number of critical issues confronting our world today that the mainstream news is not informing them about.
