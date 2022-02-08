© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMF Weaponry
Follow
2
Share
Report
144 views • February 08, 2022
~~~***~~~
I Was Told Prior to This 5G Can Effect My Oxygen Intake...
Seeing That I Have COPD This Would Be a Drastic Mistake!
Hell... I Liked Telephones That Weren't Walking Billboards...
Where They Main Purpose is Fattening The Purpose of Our Overlord's.
I Was Told Prior to This 5G Can Effect My Oxygen Intake...
Seeing That I Have COPD This Would Be a Drastic Mistake!
Hell... I Liked Telephones That Weren't Walking Billboards...
Where They Main Purpose is Fattening The Purpose of Our Overlord's.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.