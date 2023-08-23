REPORTS WAGNER BOSS PLANE SHOT DOWN BY RUSSIAN AIR DEFENSE*REPORTS CHINA IS READY TO ENTER THE WAR?

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/MattWallace888/status/1694399583776915605 https://twitter.com/FreudGreyskull/status/1694399867928666157 https://twitter.com/ragipsoylu/status/1694411771245646137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/jackal293217292/status/1694412929590759481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1694412929590759481%7Ctwgr%5E0299eef79f43fed1df548d6c28c24f78353c07c1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5509339%2Fpg2 https://twitter.com/spotlightoncn/status/1691784660001730750?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1691784660001730750%7Ctwgr%5Efd5797e7c00eaf2abb589049caf67f872489ee56%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5509117%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/spotlightoncn/status/1692527143891460592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1692527143891460592%7Ctwgr%5Efd5797e7c00eaf2abb589049caf67f872489ee56%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5509117%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/ianellisjones/status/1693725887257026650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1693725887257026650%7Ctwgr%5Efd5797e7c00eaf2abb589049caf67f872489ee56%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5509117%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1694395659242164732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1694395659242164732%7Ctwgr%5E0299eef79f43fed1df548d6c28c24f78353c07c1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5509339%2Fpg2 https://twitter.com/ChrisDJackson/status/1694324065677316294 https://twitter.com/BenFRubinstein/status/1693757391521587314 https://nypost.com/2023/08/22/border-patrol-admits-its-responsible-for-open-floodgates-in-arizona-border-wall/ https://twitter.com/spotlightoncn/status/1691784660001730750?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1691784660001730750%7Ctwgr%5Efd5797e7c00eaf2abb589049caf67f872489ee56%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5509117%2Fpg1

