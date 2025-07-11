BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - July 11 2025 7AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1480 followers
1
63 views • 1 day ago

July 11, 2025

rt.com


Trump announces the US will be sending weapons to Ukraine - but with full payment for its arms via NATO. That's as the US Secretary of State also calls for greater input from European nations in supporting Kiev. Donald Trump's meeting with a group of African leaders goes sideways. A lawmaker from South Africa's Economic Freedom Party explains his attitude towards the resource-rich continent. Poland commemorates the anniversary of the Volhynia massacre of Poles by the Ukrainian Nazis in World War Two - a tragedy that Ukraine would rather forget than atone for.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Keywords
newsrussiart
