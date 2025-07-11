July 11, 2025

rt.com





Trump announces the US will be sending weapons to Ukraine - but with full payment for its arms via NATO. That's as the US Secretary of State also calls for greater input from European nations in supporting Kiev. Donald Trump's meeting with a group of African leaders goes sideways. A lawmaker from South Africa's Economic Freedom Party explains his attitude towards the resource-rich continent. Poland commemorates the anniversary of the Volhynia massacre of Poles by the Ukrainian Nazis in World War Two - a tragedy that Ukraine would rather forget than atone for.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





