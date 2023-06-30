"THE MIGHTY MEN ARE RETURNING": PROPHECY GENESIS 6 AND THE SONS OF GOD

#ANGEL #NEW #BIBLE

Today's word: An in-depth look at fallen angels of Genesis 6 and the "mighty men of renown"- who is who and why are they returning? Nations will see the emergence of beasts and beings thought to be mythology; they will come out in the open and mix with mankind to fulfill the prophecy of Daniel: "The iron mingled with clay, they shall mingle with the seed of men." Hear the TRUTH OF SCRIPTURE in these end times, do not be deceived. The days are evil, do not let satan steal your soul. Hear the words of the Lord.





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





I said as a child: "Life is boring, nothing ever happens. I wish I lived in the time of the adventure books, when there was magic in the world." I did not know what I was saying, (children never know what they are saying.) Now I am full-grown, and God put His hand on my shoulder and sent me forth to tell His people the truth about scripture. Not just His people but the world- what are the fallen, the giants, the Nephilim, the mighty men, aliens, creatures, beings who are returning. They are Yah's judgement reserved for the end times, the wrath of Satan that he will be allowed to express upon this earth for a short while. GUARD YOUR HEARTS, LEARN THE POWER IN THE NAME OF JESUS. Don't cling to the doctrines of the fathers, they are not accurate or the truth. This channel has truth, this channel hears Jesus, hear the words of the Lord! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🕊🙏🏽🌺





Look in the description box for 3 links I put there, go to the blog and read these things well laid out, explained with verses, and seek God for understanding, courage and peace. Thank you for visiting The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog. Shalom!



