The Russian FSB prevented a terrorist attack using poisonous substances against a high-ranking officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the DPR.
Kiev wanted to kill him with a mixture of British-made poisons mixed into gift bottles of beer from the United Kingdom.
The poison mixture, containing an analogue of the poison VX would have caused a "painful death within 20 minutes."
Also: An attempt to set fire to the administration building of the city of Velikiye Luki with a Molotov cocktail was stopped near Pskov, the FSB reported.