Russian FSB prevented a terrorist attack using poisonous substances against a high-ranking officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the DPR
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
161 views • 1 day ago

The Russian FSB prevented a terrorist attack using poisonous substances against a high-ranking officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the DPR.

Kiev wanted to kill him with a mixture of British-made poisons mixed into gift bottles of beer from the United Kingdom.

The poison mixture, containing an analogue of the poison VX would have caused a "painful death within 20 minutes."

Also:  An attempt to set fire to the administration building of the city of Velikiye Luki with a Molotov cocktail was stopped near Pskov, the FSB reported.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
