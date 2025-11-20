The Russian FSB prevented a terrorist attack using poisonous substances against a high-ranking officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the DPR.

Kiev wanted to kill him with a mixture of British-made poisons mixed into gift bottles of beer from the United Kingdom.

The poison mixture, containing an analogue of the poison VX would have caused a "painful death within 20 minutes."

Also: An attempt to set fire to the administration building of the city of Velikiye Luki with a Molotov cocktail was stopped near Pskov, the FSB reported.