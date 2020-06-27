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President Akufo-Addo Blows the Whistle on COVID-19
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191 views • June 27, 2020
President Nana Akufo-Addo blows the whistle on COVID-19 in this informative video. Share this everywhere with everyone that you know!
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVjketUc3qA
If the video gets pulled on YouTube, let me know and I will post the video here on my channels.
If you want any of the documents that I have mentioned in previous videos (Vaccine Safety Clauses, MillennialMikey Map, Duality of Gadreel graphic) or if you would like to say hello or have a conversation, you can e-mail me at [email protected]
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Follow me on social media:
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Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVjketUc3qA
If the video gets pulled on YouTube, let me know and I will post the video here on my channels.
If you want any of the documents that I have mentioned in previous videos (Vaccine Safety Clauses, MillennialMikey Map, Duality of Gadreel graphic) or if you would like to say hello or have a conversation, you can e-mail me at [email protected]
Subscribe to my content:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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