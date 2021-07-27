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Economic CATASTROPHE! - The Collapse Has JUST BEGUN! - There ARE Solutions!
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271 views • July 27, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining Gold and board of directs of Treasury Metals to talk about the massive shakeup we are witnessing on a global scale financially as the Federal Reserve prints unthinkable amounts of currency and talks about raising interest rates three times in 2023. Of course that would be a recipe for insolvency.
While people demand higher wages and help from the government, massive red tape, taxation and more than anything else, inflation hits people in their pocket books causing mass poverty and trauma to the economy. If people understood why their money was worthless and why they can barely afford to buy anything anymore, they wouldn't look at wages, they would look straight in the eyes of the Federal Reserve and the insane Keynesian printing. Even John Maynard Keynes would shake his head at what we're currently witnessing.
Despite the talk of none of this being transitory which is of course a joke, we are on a collision course. Are there solutions?
History teaches us to preserve our wealth in an asset that stands the test of time. While decentralized cryptocurrencies definitely show a way out of the financial system all together, gold and silver show true preservation over a long enough time horizon which is why countless people are fleeing into gold and silver as we speak.
In this video, Dan Wilton explains these important issues and goes into the incredible opportunities going forward with First Mining Gold.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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https://firstmininggold.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining Gold and board of directs of Treasury Metals to talk about the massive shakeup we are witnessing on a global scale financially as the Federal Reserve prints unthinkable amounts of currency and talks about raising interest rates three times in 2023. Of course that would be a recipe for insolvency.
While people demand higher wages and help from the government, massive red tape, taxation and more than anything else, inflation hits people in their pocket books causing mass poverty and trauma to the economy. If people understood why their money was worthless and why they can barely afford to buy anything anymore, they wouldn't look at wages, they would look straight in the eyes of the Federal Reserve and the insane Keynesian printing. Even John Maynard Keynes would shake his head at what we're currently witnessing.
Despite the talk of none of this being transitory which is of course a joke, we are on a collision course. Are there solutions?
History teaches us to preserve our wealth in an asset that stands the test of time. While decentralized cryptocurrencies definitely show a way out of the financial system all together, gold and silver show true preservation over a long enough time horizon which is why countless people are fleeing into gold and silver as we speak.
In this video, Dan Wilton explains these important issues and goes into the incredible opportunities going forward with First Mining Gold.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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