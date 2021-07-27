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Economic CATASTROPHE! - The Collapse Has JUST BEGUN! - There ARE Solutions!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining Gold and board of directs of Treasury Metals to talk about the massive shakeup we are witnessing on a global scale financially as the Federal Reserve prints unthinkable amounts of currency and talks about raising interest rates three times in 2023. Of course that would be a recipe for insolvency.
While people demand higher wages and help from the government, massive red tape, taxation and more than anything else, inflation hits people in their pocket books causing mass poverty and trauma to the economy. If people understood why their money was worthless and why they can barely afford to buy anything anymore, they wouldn't look at wages, they would look straight in the eyes of the Federal Reserve and the insane Keynesian printing. Even John Maynard Keynes would shake his head at what we're currently witnessing.
Despite the talk of none of this being transitory which is of course a joke, we are on a collision course. Are there solutions?
History teaches us to preserve our wealth in an asset that stands the test of time. While decentralized cryptocurrencies definitely show a way out of the financial system all together, gold and silver show true preservation over a long enough time horizon which is why countless people are fleeing into gold and silver as we speak.

In this video, Dan Wilton explains these important issues and goes into the incredible opportunities going forward with First Mining Gold.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomnewscollapsecrashpoliticseconomymoneymarketsgoldeconomicssilverrecessionfinanceinvestingwam
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