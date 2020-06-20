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Finding Evidence - Ron Wyatt Discoveries - Follow up on Siani (reposted)
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14 views • June 20, 2020
This is a continuation of the Ron Wyatt discoveries, years later Mt. Siani is no longer a secret. I have even seen plans to make this a tour destination. However those plans are scrapped and now they are planning on removing all evidence. Islam rules are anything that can be used as an idol are to destroyed. Including historical sites and proof of God and the Bible.
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