▫️The Russian Armed Forces continue strikes against military facilities in Ukraine.

💥Russian Aerospace Forces strike on a temporary deployment point of 22nd Motorized Infantry Battalion of 92nd Mechanized Brigade based in Kharkov has destroyed up to 100 Ukrainian nationalists and 4 pieces of military equipment.

💥High-precision air-based missiles have destroyed 2 US-made Himars multiple-launch rocket launchers and 2 ammunition depots near Malotaranovka in Donetsk People's Republic.

💥High-precision weapons have destroyed 1 S-300 surface-to-air missile system radar station near Shirokolanivka, Nikolaev Region and 1 temporary deployment point of foreign mercenary units near Liman in Nikolaev Region.

💥Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 1 depot of rocket and artillery weapons belonging to the 57th Mechanized Brigade on the eastern outskirts of Soledar, where 1,500 shells of various calibres and over 100 foreign-made anti-tank missile systems were stored.

💥In addition, Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed: 6 command posts, including those of South operational group, 79th Airborne Assault Brigade and 57th Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Bashtanka, Nikolaev and Soledar; 6 weapons and ammunition depots near Bashtanka, Nikolaev Region, Ivano-Dar'ivka, Zaitsevo, Zvanovka, Artemovsk in Donetsk People's Republic and Kharkov; and 27 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

As part of counter-battery fighting, 1 platoon of Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems has been destroyed, 3 artillery platoons at firing positions near Dzerzhinsk and Leninskoye in Donetsk People's Republic, and 1 platoon of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Voskresenskoye in Nikolaev region have been neutralised.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, and missile troops and artillery have hit 77 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

💥Russian Su-35 fighter has shot down 2 Mi-24 helicopters and 1 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force in a single aerial battle near Nikolaevka and Snegirevka, Nikolaev Region.

💥In addition, Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian air force near Pervomaiskoye, Nikolaev Region.

▫️Also, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Zelenyi Gai in Nikolaev Region, Vernopol'e, Dolgen'koe, Malye Prokhody, Topolskoe, Chervonaya, Grushevka in Kharkov Region, Chernobayevka, Grozovoye, Novovladimirovka in Kherson Region and Aleksandropolie in Lugansk People's Republic.

▫️9 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted near Chernobayevka in Kherson Region, Pervomaisk in Donetsk People's Republic, Khoroshee, Slavyanoserbsk, Kalinovo, Troitsk and Stakhanov in Lugansk People's Republic and 8 projectile of mulriple rocket lanchers near Dolgenkoe in Kharkov Region, Chernobaevka in Kherson Region and Lugansk.

📊In total, 232 Ukrainian airplanes and 137 helicopters, 1,462 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,915 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 720 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,096 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,043 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia





