IRS finally re-started sending letters requesting tax returns -- still toothless threats!

Starting in late 2024, the IRS began sending a massive number of letters to people across the 50 United States, asking them to file a Federal 1040 Income Tax confession form with the IRS—declaring under oath that they owe the IRS money. Naturally, these letters scare the people who receive them, and some of these Americans end up filing Federal 1040 Income Tax confession forms, confessing under oath that they owe the IRS money—confessions that are irreversible.





In this video, Peymon will show you why, according to federal tax laws, reality, and IRS practice, these toothless IRS letters are nothing to worry about. Peymon will also share with you what steps you can take to protect yourself if you are among the fewer than 1 in 1,000 non-filers the IRS actually pursues.