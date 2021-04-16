Dr. Hatfill: 60-Cent HCQ Tablet vs One Bln Cost of Vaccine

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4/13/2021 Dr. Hatfill said, when there’s an effective drug that millions of people have used for much longer periods of time in higher doses, like HCQ, that we can give to a patient when they’re first symptomatic, and it shows a 76% drop in mortality compared to controls on meta analysis, you don’t need a vaccine. HCQ is like 60 cents a tablet (you need 11 tablets) while it took over a billion dollars to develop this vaccine.