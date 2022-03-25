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HOW TO MAINTAIN STATES OF ALIGNMENT
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62 views • March 25, 2022
You often hear me talk about alignment and how 2022 is all about getting to higher states of alignment!
But do you ever wonder what it feels like to not be in alignment? Watch this short clip that will help to identify what this looks like.
Here is a small tip when you are in alignment everything is a full body yes!
Now watch this next video for a practical exercise on how to get back to alignment! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8NJNWkG2_c
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
But do you ever wonder what it feels like to not be in alignment? Watch this short clip that will help to identify what this looks like.
Here is a small tip when you are in alignment everything is a full body yes!
Now watch this next video for a practical exercise on how to get back to alignment! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8NJNWkG2_c
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualityfrequencymoneyconsciousnesswealthsovereigntyimmortalitytransformationpurposealignmenteconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose workbecoming immortalabundance lifelignment
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