FBI Whistleblower Chokes Up Detailing How FBI Took His Family's Clothes, Had to Ask Family for Hel

Brietbart





May 19, 2023





An FBI whistleblower choked up Thursday at a U.S. House hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government while testifying about how the FBI took his family’s clothes and would not return them for weeks, forcing him to ask other family members for help.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KBxZRtHEkJo/