Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FBI Whistleblower Chokes Up Detailing How FBI Took His Family's Clothes, Had to Ask Family for Hel
63 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

Brietbart


May 19, 2023


An FBI whistleblower choked up Thursday at a U.S. House hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government while testifying about how the FBI took his family’s clothes and would not return them for weeks, forcing him to ask other family members for help.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KBxZRtHEkJo/

Keywords
fbiwhistleblowerweaponization of governmentus house hearingchokes uptook his familys clothes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket