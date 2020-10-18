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What will a civil war be like in 2020 - Coordinated Disruption
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82 views • October 18, 2020
So What will a civil war be like in 2020? Coordinated disruption will be the rule of the thumb for this civil war. Nobody really knows how this war will shake out, but based on the actions of the past year, its a safe bet anticipating the moves of the left. The larger cities will slowly become strongholds for the combatants, neither the police or local officials have the stomach for a protracted fight, nor do they have the resources to seriously maintain the 24/7 level of manning which would be required to maintain perimeters around the seized city blocks as well as provide standard policing during the daylight hours. Coordinated disruption will be the rule, not the exception during this building stage. In part one, we discuss how the armies swell and reinforce their positions, in part 2 we will discuss the further escalations over the coming months, and in part 3, we will bring it all together!
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ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
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