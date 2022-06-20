⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (June 20, 2022)

◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.

💥Oniks high-precision missile launched by Bastion coastal missile system has striken Artsiz airfield in Odessa region. The attack has resulted in destroying a control station for Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and 2 UAVs of this system on the ground.

💥 Within the counter-battery warfare, 11 plattoons of Grad multiple rocket-launching systems have been neutralised near Kurtimovka, Ochertino, Tonenkoye, Sukhaya Balka, Novgorodskoye, Mayorovka, Otradovka and Zaytsevo over the past 24 hours.

◽️In addition, 12 artillery plattoons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been neutralised at their firing positions near Dzerzhinsk, Novgorodskoye, Nikolayevka, Leninskoye and Zaytsevo.

◽️2 M777 155-mm howitzers and their crews have been eliminated near Podgornoye.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation has neutralised 47 manpower and equipment concentration areas.

◽️The eliminated targets include: manpower and military equipment near Vesyoloye, Privolchye and Bogorodichnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), a launching ramp of Buk-M1 multiple rocket-launching system near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as illumination and observation radar of S-300 air defence missile system near Novodruzhesk (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Missile troops and artillery have neutralised 148 manpower and military equipment concentration areas of the AFU, 25 command posts, as well as 59 artillery units at their firing positions.

◽️Attacks launched by aviation, missile troops and artillery have resulted in 450 nationalists, 13 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, as well as 16 special vehicles.

💥Russian air defence systems have shot down 1 MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force near Apostolovo (Dnepropetrovsk region).

In addition, 9 Ukrainian UAVs have been shot down near Alisovka (Kharkov region), Verkhnetoretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Grechishkino (Lugansk People's Republic), mound Mogila Kulicha, Tomina Balka and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

◽️9 projectiles launched by Uragan multiple-launching system have been intercepted near Malaya Kamyshevakha and Dolgenkoye (Kharkov region), Makeyevka and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊In total, 208 airplanes and 132 helicopters, 1,260 unmanned aerial vehicles, 345 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,696 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 576 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 2,055 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,731 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

◽️The enemy suffers considerable losses during the special military operation.

◽️Since May 19, during the month, only the 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has lost 2,100 persons who resulted dead and wounded. Due to low moral and psychological conditions, 800 persons destined for replenishing the losses of this unit, refused to go to the operational area and accused officers of incompetence, bribery and cronyism in paying money allowance.

◽️About 100 servicemen of a reconnaissance unit of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade have been relieved of combat duty and transported to Kremenchug for investigation.

◽️A considerable part of the commanders of the 30th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have abstracted themselves from managing their units and refuse to fulfil combat tasks. All kinds of pretexts are used for simulating illness. The majority of units have already been left without any officers.

Source @MoD Russia

