Why The Paros and Fesenkov Craters On Mars Are Important

The Paros and Fesenkov craters are situated just south of the group of 3 mountains of Uranius Tholus, Uranius Mons and Ceraunius Tholus. The Paros Crater perimeter can be well fit to both a circle and an octagon. The fitted circle has the coordinates of 22° N and 6√2√3° E (PCMP). Its latitude is a perfect integer and the longitude can also be expressed as 6√6° E which gives the number 6 a special emphasis. PCPM is the Pavonis Caldera Prime Meridian The diameter of the circle is exactly equal to one-hundreth of a radian. The centre of the octagon corresponds to a small light-coloured region in the centre of the crater which likely represents the central peak of the crater. Its latitude is 21.9911° N which is equal to 7π° N. Its longitude is 9√3√5° W of the Sharonov Triangle Prime Meridian (STrPM). The distance between opposite sides of the octagon is exactly the same as the diameter of the circle of the previously fitted circle, namely 1/100 of a radian.





The Fesenkov Crater can be well fit to a decagon, a 10-sided regular polygon. The distance between opposite sides of the decagon is exactly 1/50 of a sacred radian and is equal to 84.9048 km. A sacred radian is a unit of measurement used by the ancient Martians and it is equal to a normal radian multiplied by 1.25. Hence, the distance between opposite sides of the decagon fitting the Fensenkov Crater is exactly 2.5 times the distance between opposite sides of the octagon fitting the Paros Crater. The centre of the Fesenkov decagon occurs at the location of a white dot in the laser altimeter map. This dot is likely the central peak of the crater. It has the latitude of 21.6312° = 35Φ° N where Φ is the inverse of the golden ratio φ. Its longitude is 11√5° W of the Sharonov Tower Prime Meridian (SToPM).





The reason that I have grouped these craters as a pair is that they can be used as survey craters to determine the intended centres of nearby mountains. The existence of survey craters was first reported in my book “Intelligent Mars I: Sacred Geometry of the Mountains, Did Da Vinci Know?” Survey craters were likely used by spacecraft to map out the intended mountain centres which were integral to creating sacred geometry patterns. The survey distances would be known to the observers aboard the spacecraft, but for us they have to be educated guesses based on the aesthetics of the value as well as its reasonableness. I used the Paros and Fesenkov craters to survey out the centres of Uranius Mons, Uranius Tholus, Ceraunius Tholus, and the north and south peaks of Tharsis Tholus. When the survey centres of Uranius Mons, Uranius Tholus and Ceraunius Tholus are connected, they form a perfect isosceles triangle.





All of the above measurements associated with the Paros and Fesenkov craters are too sophisticated to have arisen by chance and point to the artificiality of these 2 sites.





My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

My previous videos on Mars can be found on my Brighteon channel at: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi















