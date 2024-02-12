Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Describes why he was Hell-Bent on Interviewing Putin
Tucker Carlson describes how the US government in deep state spying on him made him hell-bent on interviewing Vladimir Putin, something that he was trying to do for three years, along with the aftermath.

