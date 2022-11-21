UK Hikes Taxes, Tightens Spending to Fill Budget Hole

https://gnews.org/articles/529656
Summary：11/17/2022 UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced a string of tax hikes and public spending cuts on Thursday, including measures to increase income tax and windfall tax, to close a budget hole put at 55 billion pounds.
