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These average Americans had never heard of an EMP! Listen to their reaction! Part 2
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66 views • August 22, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss what these citizens believe a war with China will look like.
Also, they just learned what an EMP is and they are forced to think of what would happen if one was ever detonated over America!
Always Ready!
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Also, they just learned what an EMP is and they are forced to think of what would happen if one was ever detonated over America!
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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