Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider





Nov 6, 2023





Have you been born again, and still struggle with identity and understanding the value of your faith? Listen to Rabbi Schneider, as he clearly explains why your faith is important and what your responsibility is as a Christian.

**********************************************

***** FIND JESUS ***** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus

***** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER ***** https://djj.show/hb8

***** DONATE **** https://djj.show/7rn

**********************************************

Your Job as a Christian





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pAJguR6yQw