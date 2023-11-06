Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Nov 6, 2023
Have you been born again, and still struggle with identity and understanding the value of your faith? Listen to Rabbi Schneider, as he clearly explains why your faith is important and what your responsibility is as a Christian.
Your Job as a Christian
