Your Job as a Christian
High Hopes
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Nov 6, 2023


Have you been born again, and still struggle with identity and understanding the value of your faith? Listen to Rabbi Schneider, as he clearly explains why your faith is important and what your responsibility is as a Christian.

Your Job as a Christian


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pAJguR6yQw

Keywords
christianfaithpurposeresponsibilitiesdiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneideryour job

