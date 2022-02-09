Australian's from all walks of life are making a stand in Canberra and across the country. All are against the mandates that are forcing us into medical procedures, and the huge government overreach that have single handedly destroyed many Aussie lives.



Not only is our government not being transparent surrounding the "science" and "health advice" but they also are pushing the safety data to be suppressed for the next 75 years. Now they are coming after our kids.



This isn't about our health, and everday more Aussies are waking up to it. They are desperate to shut us down, but we are many and will not be backing down anytime soon.