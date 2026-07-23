The Ritual of the 191919 (666) FIFA World Cup and the Satanic Pedovore “War” on Food, Water & Energy

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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yb0JlmvQ4I

Twitter post by Reality Revolt: https://x.com/reality_revolt_/status/2079222171990417414

Vid of Trump not leaving: https://x.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/2078989911365976093

Twitter post by MrsRoyKeaneo: https://x.com/MrsRoyKeaneo/status/2078346815976464650

Twitter post by WearForbidden: https://x.com/WearForbidden/status/2079651137032974551

Twitter post by LegendaryEnergy: https://x.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/2079949477985632301

Twitter post by Megatron_ron: https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/2078809054730670546

Twitter post by HormuzLetter (1): https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2079728342484308349

Twitter post by HormuzLetter (2): https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2078848614596481205

Twitter post by Nadira_ali12: https://x.com/Nadira_ali12/status/2079902582219411620

Twitter post by mehdi_tayebii: https://x.com/mehdi_tayebii/status/2078461786328625369

Twitter post by Vision4theBlind: https://x.com/Vision4theBlind/status/2079403116403822883

Twitter post by thereallorilove: https://x.com/thereallorilove/status/2078879078086480355

Twitter post by spiritstem_: https://x.com/spiritstem_/status/2079653904178917539

Outro song segment: https://x.com/charise_lee/status/2046401298485145737

Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/Dayu38UnYmR/



