The Ritual of the 191919 (666) FIFA World Cup and the Satanic Pedovore “War” on Food, Water & Energy

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EVERYTHING is a script. The war, the ritual sport-casting, the controlled opposition “influencers” sweeping along their mind-controlled disciples. Let’s be real: if you’re still waiting for a politician to save you, you’ve already lost. You’re playing a game where the rules were written by people who view you as livestock. And it seems the Dollar Vigilante is the only newsletter in the world that’s talking about it. Sign up for our FREE TRIAL right now.
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yb0JlmvQ4I
Twitter post by Reality Revolt: https://x.com/reality_revolt_/status/2079222171990417414
Vid of Trump not leaving: https://x.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/2078989911365976093
Twitter post by MrsRoyKeaneo: https://x.com/MrsRoyKeaneo/status/2078346815976464650
Twitter post by WearForbidden: https://x.com/WearForbidden/status/2079651137032974551
Twitter post by LegendaryEnergy: https://x.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/2079949477985632301
Twitter post by Megatron_ron: https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/2078809054730670546
Twitter post by HormuzLetter (1): https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2079728342484308349
Twitter post by HormuzLetter (2): https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2078848614596481205
Twitter post by Nadira_ali12: https://x.com/Nadira_ali12/status/2079902582219411620
Twitter post by mehdi_tayebii: https://x.com/mehdi_tayebii/status/2078461786328625369
Twitter post by Vision4theBlind: https://x.com/Vision4theBlind/status/2079403116403822883
Twitter post by thereallorilove: https://x.com/thereallorilove/status/2078879078086480355
Twitter post by spiritstem_: https://x.com/spiritstem_/status/2079653904178917539
Outro song segment: https://x.com/charise_lee/status/2046401298485145737
Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/Dayu38UnYmR/