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6 Year Olds Expelled Over Mask: Tyrants Kick Special Needs Boy Out of School
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30 views • December 07, 2021
The town of Stillwater, Minnesota, just outside the Twin Cities, is known for being the oldest town in Minnesota, but now it’s known for something else: West-coast levels of tyrannical mask mania. Abby Lee is a mom in Stillwater. Her son, a six-year-old, was just expelled from school for not abiding by a strict masking mandate. Abby Lee joins us.
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Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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