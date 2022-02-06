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Home made Kelvin Generator demo (mirror) (free energy using Anti-gravity technology principles)
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812 views • February 06, 2022
Needs a running stream but I think it could be adapted for a river, ocean tide, or rain if you re-engineer it.
I wonder if the energy would be greater if you had these a mile apart, for example at a long water dam you have one of these on each end of the dam. It seems the potential energy would pull through the entire lake rather than separated by just 2 feet of pipe.
Check this other video where you can see the effect up close. This technology is how the Nazis created anti gravity craft. https://www.brighteon.com/bc9c88ed-ab5e-43a7-9c88-f6569c50b2b1
Philipp Wasserstrahlengenerator - Kelvin Generator - Wasserfadenversuch (mirror)
I wonder if the energy would be greater if you had these a mile apart, for example at a long water dam you have one of these on each end of the dam. It seems the potential energy would pull through the entire lake rather than separated by just 2 feet of pipe.
Check this other video where you can see the effect up close. This technology is how the Nazis created anti gravity craft. https://www.brighteon.com/bc9c88ed-ab5e-43a7-9c88-f6569c50b2b1
Philipp Wasserstrahlengenerator - Kelvin Generator - Wasserfadenversuch (mirror)
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