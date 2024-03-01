Create New Account
Strange Individuals & Milab Experiences Karol Martin Interview with James Bartley
Karol Martin returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about her recent experiences which includes strange individuals coming to her door, a haunting in her home, being electrocuted at work and milab experiences.

In Part 2 Karol talks about recent milab experiences and the re-appearance of a demented milab who has been physically and psychologically abusive to her in the past. Karol also talks about her upbringing and the training she had to go through when she was a young girl.


Keywords
militaryghostabductionmilabjames bartleykarol martinthecosmic switchboarda

