China and Climate Change (What Is Their Solution?)

Climate change is bringing our world to the brink of destruction, and China is proposing an answer which will most likely succeed in halting the global climate emergency. But is this really good news? You may want global warming to stop, but how would you feel about being forced into a sort of China social credit system as a result? The solution to climate change could bring you closer than ever to the level of totalitarianism that the beast in Revelation is predicted to enforce in the last days. So, what is the solution? We need to have faith in a system which is much bigger than what world leaders have to offer.



TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.



What is "A Voice in the Desert"?



A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.