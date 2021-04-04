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President Trump and Hunter, new voting method - Dream translation
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180 views • April 04, 2021
Only mistake on this one is mistaking the timeframe. God’s timeline is different, there is no specific date.
Info received on 3rd of November 2018. It’s still fresh, not instant. Note: I am not American – despite of that I used to receive US info. Written version is here: https://miremeya.blogspot.com/2020/11/hunter-and-trump-election-2020-updated.html
Info received on 3rd of November 2018. It’s still fresh, not instant. Note: I am not American – despite of that I used to receive US info. Written version is here: https://miremeya.blogspot.com/2020/11/hunter-and-trump-election-2020-updated.html
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