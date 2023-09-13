Create New Account
351) John Harris - It's an illusion against The People
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published Yesterday

Source - BBC5tv channel, Feb. 11, 2009.John Harris - It's an illusion Part 1/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0IM7Hobd_k

John Harris - It's an illusion Part 2/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4b0n3W0B6E

John Harris - It's an illusion Part 3/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7jtxpp4rQo

John Harris - It's an illusion Part 4/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8mExeq5Yyg

John Harris - It's an illusion Part 5/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIUMOyp-Pj4


Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
lawfinancialstrawmancommercecriminalsystemthe people

