351) John Harris - It's an illusion against The People

Source - BBC5tv channel, Feb. 11, 2009.John Harris - It's an illusion Part 1/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0IM7Hobd_k
John Harris - It's an illusion Part 2/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4b0n3W0B6E
John Harris - It's an illusion Part 3/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7jtxpp4rQo
John Harris - It's an illusion Part 4/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8mExeq5Yyg
John Harris - It's an illusion Part 5/5 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIUMOyp-Pj4
Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.