X22 REPORT Ep 3168b - [DS] Just Played Their Hand, You Are Witnessing The Destruction Of The Old Guard

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3168b - Sept 20, 2023

[DS] Just Played Their Hand, You Are Witnessing The Destruction Of The Old Guard





The [DS] just played their hand in regard to the election. They are pushing Covid and the illegals to vote. They are doing this on a scale that we have never seen before. The problem is that in the end they will not have enough votes so they will need to take another tactic and most likely try to postpone the election with a cyber attack. This is what the patriots want, the military is the only way forward, you are witnessing the destruction of the old guard.





