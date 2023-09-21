X22 REPORT Ep 3168b - [DS] Just Played Their Hand, You Are Witnessing The Destruction Of The Old Guard

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3168b - Sept 20, 2023
[DS] Just Played Their Hand, You Are Witnessing The Destruction Of The Old Guard
The [DS] just played their hand in regard to the election. They are pushing Covid and the illegals to vote. They are doing this on a scale that we have never seen before. The problem is that in the end they will not have enough votes so they will need to take another tactic and most likely try to postpone the election with a cyber attack. This is what the patriots want, the military is the only way forward, you are witnessing the destruction of the old guard.
Prepare for BlackOUTS with This Amazing Device!
http://www.lytebug.com
Click The Link Above To Get Up to 66% off ^^
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Field Of Greens
Take 15% Off Use Promo Code X22
http://fieldofgreens.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.