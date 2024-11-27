Dr. Janette Nesheiwat speaking about the COVID19 pandemic

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Roger Stone: Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, who is a board certified medical doctor to serve as the Surgeon General. Here is bite of her speaking about the COVID 19 pandemic:

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: ... and the only time that they can remove their mask is if they obviously, if they're sleeping, if they're swimming, if they're eating, and they still have to maintain that social distancing as well. Wearing a mask isn't just to protect yourself. You're actually helping to protect others. Still recommended, though, if you are going outdoors, in public, around other people, around crowds, got to wear your mask, even if you're vaccinated. Just use your common sense. Know your risk if you're in an area where you're not sure if you're in a crowded area, if you're in public, if you're not vaccinated, wear your mask. Wear a mask even after you've been vaccinated. Is important that we continue to educate and encourage those who are unvaccinated that the vaccine is safe and effective. So excited, and I thank and I commend Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for taking action. It's about time that they are taking action, and I hope and pray that other social media platforms will follow suit and do the same thing.

11/25/2024 - Roger Stone Show with Dr Judy Mikovits : https://wabcradio.com/episode/dr-judy-mikovits-11-24-24/