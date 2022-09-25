Covid-19 has shined a bright light on the corruption in medicine says Paul Marik, MD

The full 1:22 hour interview of Paul Marik, MD by Del Bigtree of The Highwire from Sep 22, 2022 is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tkX9sPev0z3E/

Paul Marik, MD says (reworded):

Covid-19 has shined a bright light on the absolute corruption in medicine.

Almost everything I was taught in medical school is wrong.

The belief that cholesterol and saturated fat cause cardiovascular disease is wrong.

This belief is perpetrated by big Pharma who want to sell you drugs to take for the rest of your life.

We can say the same thing for serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

We can say the same thing for diabetes medicines and proton pump inhibitors.

I now know what we read in the New England Journal of Medicine is fabricated.

The remdesivir study published in the New England Journal of Medicine is a fabricated, fraudulent study.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

