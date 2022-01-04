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The Sailors Compass from Oceanus Brass
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30 views • January 04, 2022
Just a quick once over of a new addition to my edc. This beauty looks sharp and feels sturdy. Luminous dial and pointer with an rotating bezel should work in all conditions day or night. Oil filled so she'll always be true to you, this is another generational heritage piece from a great American company.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here.
Skal
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Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here.
Skal
Big 3 folks
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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