Prof. Peterson responds to low IQ marxist parrots ("journalists" that did not get their jobs on merit)

I have been with women that are as smart as men are, they have as much education as men and earn as much or more than men but they come to a point where they realize that they do not want to work long hours, that they do not want to keep educating themselves in parallel with full time jobs and spend long hours at jobs or with client. I never heard them refer to any incompete theories of any kind or blame anything on anyone. The success has a high price and these successful women realize that and exit. Money is not everything but the ones with the lowest IQ and welfare scum always compare themselves with others and it is always someone elses fault that you have a very low IQ and that copying what someone else is doing does not work out so well for them. Smart people do not want to share anything or have any contact with low iq scum and garbage. that is why the blame is on men and that is why unperfected theories are applied by low iq filth. That is all they got besides doing crimes. you will note that these scum and filth have so low iq that they need people with high iq like Prof. Peterson to learn from what he says, to think for them. And still they do not get it because he is smarter than them so it is a waste of time. You will notice this loosing approach with filth working at shitbook, jewtube and google. they did not get their jobs on merit and that is why they need to learn from smarter how to make their arguments stronger and they still do not get it so they fall back on lies, that is the best they can generate and lies are accepted at places where you do not get your job on merit, where someone owns you so they know that you are as corrupt as them, that they can "trust" the raped. that is why no one should talk to these people, just let them trawl the internet after arguments and let them think they are smart, just keep away from these filthy rats no matter if feminist, criminal or welfare scum. To have an education is not a sign of someone being smart. To trawl the internet for what others have done is not a sign of being smart. You will notice that the smarter ones are no where to be found on internet. They have more important things to do than to trawl for other people and compare themselves with others, and they do not take decision that will for sure fail. They have friends but those people are in their own domain and as I said success has a price and not everyone is willing or have the talent or intelligence to stay there. So do what you are good at and stay away from the nones that are leeches and low iq.



who do the rapes? the muslims because it is okeyed in their shitty book or white men and why do the rapes rampantly increase in the open border countries?