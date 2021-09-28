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Population Control
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44 views • September 28, 2021
We discuss: Population Control via Neo-Malthusianism and Eugenics agendas; the philosophies used to justify them; how they've been implemented over the last 60 years; and, how it appears to be reaching a climactic stage today. Is a genocidal agenda unfolding before our eyes?
Article discussed:
Neo‐Malthusianism and Coercive Population Control in China and India: Overpopulation Concerns Often Result in Coercion
https://www.cato.org/policy-analysis/neo-malthusianism-coercive-population-control-china-india-overpopulation-concerns
Article discussed:
Neo‐Malthusianism and Coercive Population Control in China and India: Overpopulation Concerns Often Result in Coercion
https://www.cato.org/policy-analysis/neo-malthusianism-coercive-population-control-china-india-overpopulation-concerns
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