"I always served Russia".

Russian state federal TV truth bomb from Aussie Cossack after Putin grants him Russian citizenship.

From Aussie Cossack's channel.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko declares that @AussieCossack is wanted by the AFP (Australian Federal Police).

🤡 Ambassador Myroshnychenko also accused Boikov of organising anti-voice rallies.

This is why Aussie is at the Consulate, to not be arrested for sharing his voice.

The Ataman of the Cossacks in Australia, Simeon Boikov, shared his emotions from receiving Russian citizenship, which he had been waiting for about 10 months, and said that he now intends to fly to Russia as soon as possible and from there continue his patriotic activities.

⭐️"I can say without hesitation that even when I was a citizen of Australia, I served Russia. I empathized with Russia, shared all its problems and tried my best. What I really like about our foreign policy is that we do not abandon those people who are waiting for help in the Ukrainian direction. It is very important. And this is further proof that even in Australia we do not abandon our own. I am very glad. I worked hard. Regarding Russia and the Motherland, defending their interests, my conscience is absolutely clear,” said Simeon Boikov.

✈️ The Ataman said that he would love to fly to Russia right now, but he cannot do this, since he is under arrest by the Australian authorities, from whom he has been hiding in the Consulate for 10 months.

🇷🇺"Russian citizenship should contribute to my departure, because now Russia will have the legal right to exchange me as its citizen. Now the negotiations will go differently."

🙌He noted that if he flies to Russia, he will continue to continue his information and political activities in terms of supporting the Special Military Operation.

⚡️Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to the ataman of the Australian Cossacks, Simeon Boikov, who has been hiding in the Russian Consulate in Australia for almost a year due to persecution by local law enforcement.