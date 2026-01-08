ANCHORED IN CHRIST ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JAN 8 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While Your Salvation Cannot Be Taken Away Once Received, Spiritual Warfare Can Still Enter Your Home and Destroy Your Identity. Your Choices Will Affect Others, Especially Those Who Love You the Most. God Must Sometimes Tear Down the Old to Build Up the New. Don't Turn Loose of the Son of God and Stayed Grounded in Christ. Pastor Lawson Himself Prays, "Lord, Don't Let Me Turn On You."