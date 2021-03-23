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Former President Trump on the lack of Transparency in the Biden Administration
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160 views • March 23, 2021
Donald Trump phoned in to Fox News and ripped Joe Biden Monday morning for his actions that have led to the border crisis.
Trump reaffirmed that the Obama-Biden Admin built the cages for the migrant children.
Trump reaffirmed that the Obama-Biden Admin built the cages for the migrant children.
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