Come to the Table: Jordan Rubin Reveals Biblical Secrets to Healing and Faith-Based Nutrition
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
9 views • 1 day ago

Jordan Rubin uncovers biblical secrets to healing and long life in The Biblio Diet on Come to the Table. Join host Dr. Kimberly Warrick on Come to the Table, exclusively on LionandLamb.tv, where faith meets real life. In this episode, New York Times bestselling author Jordan Rubin shares his remarkable story of healing and divine revelation found in Scripture. Discover the life-changing principles behind The Biblio Diet—a journey into biblical health, natural living, and the wisdom of God’s Word.

Keywords
jordans testimonybiblical nutritionhealth guide
Chapters

00:00– Welcome to Come to the Table

01:00– Introducing guest Jordan Rubin

03:00– The story behind The Biblio Diet

05:30– Jordan’s testimony: healing from Crohn’s disease

10:00– Faith and action: trusting God through illness

13:00– Discovering biblical nutrition in Scripture

17:30– God’s Word as a health guide

21:00– Healing from terminal cancer

25:00– How The Biblio Diet was inspired

29:00– The Bible vs. the Paleo diet

34:00– Rediscovering God’s food plan for His people

38:00– King Solomon’s daily diet revealed

43:00– Bread, red meat, and the “wisest meal on earth”

46:30– Biblical superfoods and modern misconceptions

50:00– Regenerative farming and biblical stewardship

54:00– Faith-based living and mindset medicine

57:30– Final thoughts: following God’s Word for health

