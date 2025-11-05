Come to the Table: Jordan Rubin Reveals Biblical Secrets to Healing and Faith-Based Nutrition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jordan Rubin uncovers biblical secrets to healing and long life in The Biblio Diet on Come to the Table. Join host Dr. Kimberly Warrick on Come to the Table, exclusively on LionandLamb.tv, where faith meets real life. In this episode, New York Times bestselling author Jordan Rubin shares his remarkable story of healing and divine revelation found in Scripture. Discover the life-changing principles behind The Biblio Diet—a journey into biblical health, natural living, and the wisdom of God’s Word.
00:00– Welcome to Come to the Table
01:00– Introducing guest Jordan Rubin
03:00– The story behind The Biblio Diet
05:30– Jordan’s testimony: healing from Crohn’s disease
10:00– Faith and action: trusting God through illness
13:00– Discovering biblical nutrition in Scripture
17:30– God’s Word as a health guide
21:00– Healing from terminal cancer
25:00– How The Biblio Diet was inspired
29:00– The Bible vs. the Paleo diet
34:00– Rediscovering God’s food plan for His people
38:00– King Solomon’s daily diet revealed
43:00– Bread, red meat, and the “wisest meal on earth”
46:30– Biblical superfoods and modern misconceptions
50:00– Regenerative farming and biblical stewardship
54:00– Faith-based living and mindset medicine
57:30– Final thoughts: following God’s Word for health