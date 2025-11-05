Come to the Table: Jordan Rubin Reveals Biblical Secrets to Healing and Faith-Based Nutrition

Brachaim's 154 followers Follow 0 Share Add to... Download MP3 Share Report

9 views • 1 day ago

Jordan Rubin uncovers biblical secrets to healing and long life in The Biblio Diet on Come to the Table. Join host Dr. Kimberly Warrick on Come to the Table, exclusively on LionandLamb.tv, where faith meets real life. In this episode, New York Times bestselling author Jordan Rubin shares his remarkable story of healing and divine revelation found in Scripture. Discover the life-changing principles behind The Biblio Diet—a journey into biblical health, natural living, and the wisdom of God’s Word. Keywords jordans testimonybiblical nutritionhealth guide

Show More

Chapters

00:00– Welcome to Come to the Table 01:00– Introducing guest Jordan Rubin 03:00– The story behind The Biblio Diet 05:30– Jordan’s testimony: healing from Crohn’s disease 10:00– Faith and action: trusting God through illness 13:00– Discovering biblical nutrition in Scripture 17:30– God’s Word as a health guide 21:00– Healing from terminal cancer 25:00– How The Biblio Diet was inspired 29:00– The Bible vs. the Paleo diet 34:00– Rediscovering God’s food plan for His people 38:00– King Solomon’s daily diet revealed 43:00– Bread, red meat, and the “wisest meal on earth” 46:30– Biblical superfoods and modern misconceptions 50:00– Regenerative farming and biblical stewardship 54:00– Faith-based living and mindset medicine 57:30– Final thoughts: following God’s Word for health

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected. Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.