They're Hiding This From The Public. And thats why they Want Transhumanism
Faniman20
Published 16 hours ago

In this video, I talk with author and filmmaker, Tim Alberino, about the current state of transhumanism and the upcoming end times. We also discuss the book, "Birthright," and its implications for the coming of the new age of Aquarius. You won't believe what they're doing to us!


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BwuQKqAq4hE

Keywords
apocalypsedevolutionposthumantranshumengerys

