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World's First City Discovered by U.S. Spy Satellite Named Corona
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92 views • March 24, 2021
Old U.S. spy satellite images of the Middle East have unearthed a stunning discovery: the world’s first city, Tell Brak – 4,000 years older than the Great Pyramids.
From the Series: The Life of Earth: The Age of Humans
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/corona-spy-satellite-photographs-1935836
https://scholar.harvard.edu/jasonur/pages/corona-photography-1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corona_(satellite)
https://www.usgs.gov/centers/eros/science/usgs-eros-archive-declassified-data-declassified-satellite-imagery-1?qt-science_center_object
https://www.nro.gov/History-and-Studies/Center-for-the-Study-of-National-Reconnaissance/The-CORONA-Program/
From the Series: The Life of Earth: The Age of Humans
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/corona-spy-satellite-photographs-1935836
https://scholar.harvard.edu/jasonur/pages/corona-photography-1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corona_(satellite)
https://www.usgs.gov/centers/eros/science/usgs-eros-archive-declassified-data-declassified-satellite-imagery-1?qt-science_center_object
https://www.nro.gov/History-and-Studies/Center-for-the-Study-of-National-Reconnaissance/The-CORONA-Program/
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